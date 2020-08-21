Hyderabad

KCR announces relief for victims’ kin

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced relief of ₹50 lakh to the families of deputy engineer B. Srinivas Goud and ₹25 lakh each to the kin of the other victims of the fire at Srisailam.

One member of each family will also be given a job in addition to departmental benefits, Mr. Rao stated in a press release.

