KCR and Modi discussed roping in AIMIM to favour BJP: Revanth

TPCC team meets Rahul Gandhi for over an hour

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was in New Delhi for the last one week to fix the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) to favour the former in Uttar Pradesh elections and not for seeking favours to Telangana.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders, he said KCR and Mr. Modi discussed where and how the AIMIM should contest in Uttar Pradesh to split votes in favour of BJP candidates. “Both these leaders share a ‘Fevicol Bond’ and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay and former minister Eatala Rajender should realise that they are just pawns in the big game and start thinking about Telangana people,” he said.

Taking on the self-respect claim of the TRS, he said constructing the party office in New Delhi owned by the Chief Minister’s family was not self-respect but self-promotion. “If they were sincere let them build a Telangana martyrs’ memorial in New Delhi on one acre seeking the land from Mr. Modi. Even after 7 years the Telangana martyrs’ memorial was not completed in Hyderabad while TRS constructed its offices everywhere and it was laughable that they term it Telangana’s self-respect. They are just their personal assets.”

Membership drive

He said December 9 was an auspicious day in Telangana’s history as the Congress made the announcement of a separate state that day. To celebrate the day, the party would enrol 10 lakh members across Telangana. “We have invited Mr. Rahul Gandhi for the programme,” he said.

Earlier, the new TPCC committee met Mr. Rahul Gandhi for more than an hour where they discussed party plans in taking on the TRS government. “Mr. Gandhi was apprised of the new schemes launched by the TRS government and also how KCR was ‘nervous’ about the aggressive Congress,” a senior leader told The Hindu.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka and Mr. Damodar Raj Narasimha explained how 86,000 acres of assigned lands were taken away by the TRS government in the name of projects. AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju, Sreenivasan Krishnan, TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy, Mohd Azharuddin, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Azmatullah Hussain and A. Maheshwar Reddy were present.