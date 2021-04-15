KCR and Jana are old friends: Vijayshanti

BJP leader Vijayshanti at a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 00:11 IST

Former Member of Parliament and BJP leader Vijayshanti on Wednesday accused the TRS and Congress of being in cahoots with each other and even went to the extent of calling Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and senior Congressman K. Jana Reddy as “old friends”.

“TRS and Congress are enacting a drama in public to fool people and continue to loot Telangana. Mr. Rao has done many things for Mr. Reddy in the city and outside. We will present evidence to this effect at the right time. Many people like me had to leave the Congress because some senior Congress leaders had struck deals with the TRS which led to a dozen MLAs defecting,” she charged at a press conference. The matinee idol observed that the Chief Minister’s public meeting did not have anything new as the latter had repeated his “old lies.” “What development has the State seen in the last six years? Every section of the society is suffering due to wrong administration. Mr. Rao cannot keep on claiming that his indefinite fast has led to the State formation, when everyone knows how the fast was carried out,” she said.

The BJP leader accused the TRS government of conniving with sand and land mafia plus turning a blind eye to largescale encroachment of water bodies. “It was quite evident that people were coerced into attending the CM’s public meeting as the threat of stopping the welfare schemes was put out. I could sense a fear in Mr. Rao’s eyes because of the political alternative emerging on the horizon. How long will they win elections using money power and liquor,” she questioned. “Who stopped Mr. Rao from meeting people? Did he ever come out and console people any time? Did they put him in the CM’s chair to sit in his farmhouse. He does not have time to even garland Dr. Ambedkar statue on his birthday,” asked Ms. Vijayashanti.

The Scheduled Tribes are not being allowed to cultivate designated forest lands in Haliya and other places, while the Scheduled Castes were not given the assured three acres land, there are no jobs for the unemployed and they got a bigger shock with the retirement age raised to 61, she said.