KBR Park pass to be valid till September-end

Passes for morning and evening walks in KBR National Park will be extended by three more months without charge, as the park had been closed for visitors for the last three months in view of COVID-19 spread. The passes may be renewed from October onwards. Starting from October, the passes may be renewed online.
Modernised entry plaza at the KBR National Park has been inaugurated by Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy here on Monday, who also planted saplings in the park.
Changes have been made to the entry gate following the situation arising out of COVID-19 spread in the city. At the modernised entry plaza, physical distance is being ensured, and arrangements have been made for swing barriers. Facial detection has been installed near opening and closing entry.
Other changes include ramps for physically challenged persons, peacock based theme near the entry, and installation of CC cameras for safety and monitoring of visitors and walkers.
As part of the Haritha Haaram programme, a total of 5,000 seed of forest species are being dispersed in the park, to provide bird feed. The 5.4 kilometres of road inside is being re-laid, a note from the Forest Department informed.
Forest Development Corporation’s Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, VC & MD Raghuveer, PCCF R.Shoba, and additional PCCFs took part in the event.
