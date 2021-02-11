Kazakhstan keen on tapping into NMDC mining expertise

Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev on Thursday met the top brass of NMDC to discuss ways to leverage the public sector mining major’s capabilities to further strengthen the Kazakh mining industry.
A release from NMDC on the visit of the Ambassador said Mr.Alimbayev met CMD Sumit Deb, Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee and Director (Technical) Somnath Nandi. Strengthening the strategic partnership with high-level visits and mutual collaborations was also discussed.
Kazakhstan remains one of the world’s most promising emerging markets for natural resources and among the top 10 countries for mineral reserves. Citing official estimates, the release said Kazakhstan is the world’s leading producer of uranium and possesses vast reserves of chrome, copper, manganese, iron, lead, and zinc.
NMDC, with its experience of over 60 years in the mining industry, is well positioned to invest in Kazakhstan’s mineral deposit, which are near operating stage, the release said.
Mr.Deb said “we had fruitful discussions and have decided to explore mutual collaboration opportunities in many promising prospects of bilateral interest. Kazakhstan is a resource rich country and NMDC would love to share its expertise in this space with Kazakh companies.”
