Kaynes electronics manufacturing plant opened near Hyderabad

Published - August 23, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu being briefed by Kaynes Technology managing director Ramesh Kunhikannan at the inauguration of the firm’s new plant in Kongara Kalan near Hyderabad on Friday.

Electronic system design and manufacturing solutions provider Kaynes on Friday opened an electronics manufacturing facility near Hyderabad.

Located at the industrial park in Kongara Kalan in Rangareddy district, the new plant is equipped with the latest manufacturing technologies, including high-precision electronic assembly, 3D optical and Artificial Intelligence enabled inspection systems and lead-free/RoHS-compliant processes.

It is designed with sustainability in mind, aiming to minimise environmental impact while maximising production efficiency. The plant will cater to various sectors such as automobiles, medical electronics, aerospace and telecommunication, said Kaynes Technology in a press release on Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu inaugurating the plant.

“The inauguration of our Hyderabad facility is a pivotal moment in our journey. This state-of-the-art plant not only enhances our manufacturing capabilities but also positions Kaynes Technology at the forefront of the electronics manufacturing industry, both in India and globally,” said the company’s managing director Ramesh Kunhikannan.

The facility will contribute to the development of smarter, more sustainable solutions for its customers worldwide, he said. Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar participated in the event.

