Kavitha’s re-entry may lead to new political developments

The unexpected nomination of Kavitha Kalvakuntla as the TRS MLC candidate from the Nizamabad local body elections, which she will surely win given the strength of the party, might lead to new political developments in the State.

Senior TRS leaders, who were expecting her to be nominated for Rajya Sabha, were surprised by the Chief Minister’s decision. Though her name cropped up several times, none of them believed it to be true as Legislative Council, they believed, was politically not considered the right place for her.

A senior MLA on condition of anonymity said her stature as a strong warrior in the Telangana movement and later as Parliament member doesn’t fit as a member in the Council. He expects that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has bigger plans and doesn’t rule out she being inducted into the State Cabinet in the near future.

Her nomination seems to be a bigger political move, and to send her from Nizamabad district is also a signal to the people who have defeated her in the last Lok Sabha elections.

“The CM wants to send a strong message that she will be the strongest politically not just in Nizamabad but in the entire north Telangana that has been the citadel of TRS party ever since it has been launched in 2001,” he argued.

A senior leader agreed that ever since she lost to BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri in the last Lok Sabha elections, she has been maintaining stoic silence and literally stayed away from active politics. She now wants to come back from the same place where she served as an MP and lost, to regain the ground.

“It’s a kind of settling scores with BJP that is claiming her loss as Chief Minister’s loss.”

As an MLC, she will officially be among the people of north Telangana again participating in official programmes and get active politically ruling out criticism from the Opposition parties that she is being given importance as Chief Minister’s daughter. If inducted into the Cabinet her protocol ensures she will be above her political rivals.

The Turmeric Board issue that is considered to have played key role in her loss will be constantly in light as the BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri has failed to fulfill his promise. Moreover, as a Minister, if inducted, she can wield enormous power in the region and that will help her regain her support, and her charisma will help the party to take on the BJP that is planning its expansion in the region with three sitting Members of Parliament.