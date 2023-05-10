ADVERTISEMENT

Kavitha participates in mass recital of Hanuman Chalisa at Kondagattu hill shrine

May 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha participated in a mass recital of Hanuman Chalisa at the Kondagattu hill shrine in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday.

She offered special prayers to the temple deity, popularly called “Kondagattu Anjanna”, and recited Hanuman Chalisa, along with scores of Lord Hanuman devotees.

She said, “Lord Anjaneya Swamy is the most revered god. It is believed that Lord Anjanna bestows good health, happiness, and success.” The presence of Lord Anjaneya Swamy temples in almost all villages in Telangana shows the unflinching faith of devotees in Lord Anjanna, she noted.

During the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, temple priest Jithendraiah suggested that Hanuman Chalisa be recited to ensure the well-being of people of Telangana. “Since then, we have been reciting Hanuman Chalisa under the aegis of Kondagattu Anjanna Seva Samithi with utmost devotion,” she added.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others were present.

Meanwhile, the Kondagattu temple authorities in coordination with various government departments chalked out elaborate arrangements for the ensuing five-day “Pedda Hanuman Jayanti Utsavalu” slated to be held at the renowned hill shrine from May 11 to 15.

