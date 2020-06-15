Kavitha helps Gulf victim return home

NIZAMABAD

15 June 2020 22:06 IST

Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha came to the rescue of a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia and ensured his safe evacuation to his native village Chepur in Armoor mandal.

The hapless worker Ankamolla Ravi had gone to Saudi Arabia as a manual worker in construction field six years ago. However, his Arab employer started harassing him to avoid payment of salary and provision of facilities all these years.

On being approached by Ravi’s family members, the Gulf Victims’ Welfare Association president Kotapati Narsimha Naidu took up the matter to the notice of the former MP and appealed to her to initiate steps for his safe return. On the other hand, Ravi himself posted his plight with a photograph of bleeding injuries on his face in twitter.

Ms. Kavitha, in turn, tweeted the same to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar requesting for his intervention. Besides, on her instructions the Telangana Jagruthi members in Saudi Arabia went to the workplace of Ravi and liberated him from the clutches of his employer with the help of local authorities.

They provided him temporary accommodation and Ms. Kavitha arranged flight ticket after talking to the Indian Embassy officials in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday night, Ravi landed in Shamshabad airport and officials shifted him to his native village adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.