Kavitha helps Gulf victim return home

Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha came to the rescue of a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia and ensured his safe evacuation to his native village Chepur in Armoor mandal.
The hapless worker Ankamolla Ravi had gone to Saudi Arabia as a manual worker in construction field six years ago. However, his Arab employer started harassing him to avoid payment of salary and provision of facilities all these years.
On being approached by Ravi’s family members, the Gulf Victims’ Welfare Association president Kotapati Narsimha Naidu took up the matter to the notice of the former MP and appealed to her to initiate steps for his safe return. On the other hand, Ravi himself posted his plight with a photograph of bleeding injuries on his face in twitter.
Ms. Kavitha, in turn, tweeted the same to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar requesting for his intervention. Besides, on her instructions the Telangana Jagruthi members in Saudi Arabia went to the workplace of Ravi and liberated him from the clutches of his employer with the help of local authorities.
They provided him temporary accommodation and Ms. Kavitha arranged flight ticket after talking to the Indian Embassy officials in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday night, Ravi landed in Shamshabad airport and officials shifted him to his native village adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath