Kavitha demands Bharat Ratna for former PM

Former MP K. Kavitha paying her respects to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad

26 August 2020 23:49 IST

Memorial to be ready by PV’s 100th birth anniversary

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has reiterated the demand of Bharat Ratna for late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, given his contribution to the country.

At a programme organised by the Telangana Jagruthi in honour of PV Narasimha Rao, she spoke at length about his contribution in building the international, national, and regional discourse of the country. She recalled how late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had fondness and faith in PV Narasimha Rao’s vision for India.

She also announced that the Telangana Jagruthi will publish 'Pracheena Pusthakam' and 'Naveena Pusthakam' books every month to commemorate his literature in continuation with the centenary year celebrations.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Kavitha also applauded the Telangana government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for organising year-long celebrations to pay respects to the son of the soil.

She also requested the members of Telangana Jagruthi across the world to honour the legacy of the former Prime Minister.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament K. Keshav Rao shared the vision of the Chief Minister and mentioned the building of a memorial for Narasimha Rao, which will be on par with that of APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram.

And it would be ready by June 28, 2021, on the former PM’s 100th birth anniversary.

PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter and son - Vani Dayakar Rao and PV Prabhakar Rao - thanked the Telangana government for organising the celebrations. Renowned writer Ampashayya Naveen, author Kalluri Bhaskaram were also present on the occasion.