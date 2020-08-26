Kavitha demands Bharat Ratna for former PM

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has reiterated the demand of Bharat Ratna for late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, given his contribution to the country.
At a programme organised by the Telangana Jagruthi in honour of PV Narasimha Rao, she spoke at length about his contribution in building the international, national, and regional discourse of the country. She recalled how late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had fondness and faith in PV Narasimha Rao’s vision for India.
She also announced that the Telangana Jagruthi will publish 'Pracheena Pusthakam' and 'Naveena Pusthakam' books every month to commemorate his literature in continuation with the centenary year celebrations.
Ms. Kavitha also applauded the Telangana government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for organising year-long celebrations to pay respects to the son of the soil.
She also requested the members of Telangana Jagruthi across the world to honour the legacy of the former Prime Minister.
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament K. Keshav Rao shared the vision of the Chief Minister and mentioned the building of a memorial for Narasimha Rao, which will be on par with that of APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram.
And it would be ready by June 28, 2021, on the former PM’s 100th birth anniversary.
PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter and son - Vani Dayakar Rao and PV Prabhakar Rao - thanked the Telangana government for organising the celebrations. Renowned writer Ampashayya Naveen, author Kalluri Bhaskaram were also present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath