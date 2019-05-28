Kavitha concedes defeat gracefully

In politics and democratic dispensation, victories and defeats, ups and downs are common, and the TRS is a party which works in accordance to the expectations and aspirations of people, said former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

She said that she would continue in public life whether she holds post or not. People voted for the BJP with lot of expectations. Hope the newly elected MP would fulfil the aspirations of people of the constituency, she said.

“Telangana made me to be dignified even in defeat. Let us be patient and dignified and work for building Golden Telangana,” she urged party workers.

“I belong to Nizamabad district and I will never go anywhere leaving this place. I will work for the development of the district and also for the State,” she said.

Ms. Kavitha was talking to mediapersons along with Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy after consoling the bereaved family of Kishore Kumar who reportedly died of heart attack on hearing the news of her defeat in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections at Manchippa in Mogpal mandal of rural Assembly constituency on Monday.

Members of Legislative Council V.G. Goud and Akula Lalitha, MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, B. Ganesh Gupta, Mohammed Shakheel Amer, K. Vidyasagar Rao and J. Sanjay Kumar and Mayor Akula Sujatha accompanied her.

The family members of Kishore Kumar told Ms. Kavitha that the former died on Friday night as he stopped taking food. Ms. Kavitha said she is deeply saddened by Mr. Kishore Kumar’s death and that it is a great loss to the party.

The former Member of Parliament urged the party cadre not to lose heart.