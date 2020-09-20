Kavita gets into the million followers club on Twitter

20 September 2020 23:06 IST

Kavitha clocks a million followers on Twitter

Former MP from Nizamabad and TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has clocked a million followers on Twitter.

The daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is apparently the first woman politician in South Indian to get a million followers. She joined Twitter in 2010 during the Telangana statehood campaign.

Ms. Kavitha used the platform to reach out to Telangana supporters and those opposing as well to explain the need for a separate state. She gave a cultural thrust to the movement by launching ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ that played a key role in popularising Bathukamma that garnered national attention.

Ms. Kavita ran a series of social campaigns using the platform like #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet that saw massive engagement online and on-ground. Her latest campaign was #ThankYouWarriors that she had run to thank COVID-19 frontline warriors.

Her ability to understand the pulse of social media users and that of mass interest got her to lead the Social Media Department of the TRS in 2018 for the Assembly elections. The nearest women politicians on Twitter are DMK leader Kanimozhi, MP Jyothimani, former MP Divya Spandana and Khushbu Sundar.