Kavita gets into the million followers club on Twitter

Former MP from Nizamabad and TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has clocked a million followers on Twitter.
The daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is apparently the first woman politician in South Indian to get a million followers. She joined Twitter in 2010 during the Telangana statehood campaign.
Ms. Kavitha used the platform to reach out to Telangana supporters and those opposing as well to explain the need for a separate state. She gave a cultural thrust to the movement by launching ‘Telangana Jagruthi’ that played a key role in popularising Bathukamma that garnered national attention.
Ms. Kavita ran a series of social campaigns using the platform like #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet that saw massive engagement online and on-ground. Her latest campaign was #ThankYouWarriors that she had run to thank COVID-19 frontline warriors.
Her ability to understand the pulse of social media users and that of mass interest got her to lead the Social Media Department of the TRS in 2018 for the Assembly elections. The nearest women politicians on Twitter are DMK leader Kanimozhi, MP Jyothimani, former MP Divya Spandana and Khushbu Sundar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath