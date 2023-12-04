ADVERTISEMENT

Kaushik Reddy, followers booked for ‘abusing, obstructing’ police

December 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The newly elected MLA from Huzurabad Assembly constituency Padi Kaushik Reddy of the BRS and his followers were booked by the Karimnagar Two Town police for allegedly obstructing the police personnel on bandobust duty at the counting centre from discharging their duties, here on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Mr Kaushik and his followers allegedly gathered in front of the counting centre in violation of the model code of conduct and the prohibitory orders which were in force under Section 144 of the CrPC. When the police personnel deployed at the entrance of the counting centre tried to convince them not to defy the prohibitory orders, they ‘abused’ the cops in ‘filthy language’ and ‘threatened’ them with dire consequences to ‘see their end’, police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by police head constable B Anji Reddy, the Karimnagar Two Town police registered an FIR against Mr Kaushik and his followers under Sections 188, 353, 290, 506 r/w 34 of the IPC and took up investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US