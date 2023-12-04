Kaushik Reddy, followers booked for ‘abusing, obstructing’ police

December 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The newly elected MLA from Huzurabad Assembly constituency Padi Kaushik Reddy of the BRS and his followers were booked by the Karimnagar Two Town police for allegedly obstructing the police personnel on bandobust duty at the counting centre from discharging their duties, here on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Mr Kaushik and his followers allegedly gathered in front of the counting centre in violation of the model code of conduct and the prohibitory orders which were in force under Section 144 of the CrPC. When the police personnel deployed at the entrance of the counting centre tried to convince them not to defy the prohibitory orders, they ‘abused’ the cops in ‘filthy language’ and ‘threatened’ them with dire consequences to ‘see their end’, police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by police head constable B Anji Reddy, the Karimnagar Two Town police registered an FIR against Mr Kaushik and his followers under Sections 188, 353, 290, 506 r/w 34 of the IPC and took up investigation.

