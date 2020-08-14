Hyderabad

Kathi Mahesh arrested

Tollywood actor and film critic Kathi Mahesh was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Friday for his alleged objectionable remarks on Lord Rama on Facebook.

Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad said that Mahesh, who was remanded to judicial custody, posted derogatory comments about Lord Rama on his Facebook page on Thursday, and several complaints were made against him for hurting religious sentiments.

After verifying the post and the profile, police took suo-motu cognisance and registered a case against the film critic, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 11:06:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/kathi-mahesh-arrested/article32359170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story