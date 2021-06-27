Kathalapur SI, writer in ACB net

Hyderabad

27 June 2021 19:29 IST

Second ACB trap in Jagtial in the last 10 days

A sub-inspector and writer of Kathalapur police station in Jagtial district were arrested by the sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau on Sunday for accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 from a tractor owner.

According to ACB officials, the accused writer accepted the bribe amount from Upparapalli Nagaraju of Nagulapeta village on behalf of SI Prudhvidhar Goud to release his tractor. This is the second ACB trap in the district in the last 10 days. On June 17, Jagtial town SI Sangamuri Shiva Krishna was caught by the ACB for accepting ₹ 30,000 through a private driver from an accused in a domestic violence case. He demanded money to grant station bail in the case.

“He caught my tractor at the lake on Friday and seized it. Two days later when I went to see him, he said a case was already registered and demanded ₹ 15,000 to release the vehicle. Later, I told him that I cannot pay the demanded amount, and he agreed for ₹ 10,000,” the victim said. As Nagaraju had no money, he approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, the officers laid a trap and caught Ramesh while taking money on behalf of Prudvidhar.

Advertising

Advertising

Later in the day, the ACB officials conducted raids at Kathalapur police station and arrested the duo. They were produced before the Special Judge for Special Police Establishment and ACB cases, Karimnagar.