Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy is new office-bearer of Assocham

June 26, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy

Managing Director of Axis Energy Group, Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy, has been elected Chairman of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Development Councils of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) for 2023-24. An advocate of renewable energy, he has contributed to the policy initiatives aimed at promoting the sector and also discussions to resolve issues detrimental to its growth. He has been associated with large-scale infrastructure, power projects, transportation and mining, Assocham said in a release on his election.

