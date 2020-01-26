Kaseem’s police custody petition rejected

Additional Junior Civil Judge, Gajwel, Justice E. Sucharita dismissed the petition filed by the assistant commissioner of police of Gajwel seeking seven days’ custody of C. Kaseem, arrested for alleged links with Maiosts. According to Mr. Kaseem’s advocate A. Bapu Rao, the case came up for hearing on Friday and the order was pronounced.

“A magistrate shall not grant remand to police custody unless he is satisfied that there is good ground for doing so and shall not accept a general statement made by the investigating or other police officer to the effect that the accused may be able to give further information. Hence, for all the reasons as discussed above, this court is of the opinion that the petition for police custody of respondent/A2 can not be granted,” read the order.

The Additional Junior Civil Judge, Gajwel also observed that there was a huge delay in the arrest of the respondent/A2, which is around four years.

It is also questionable what can be recovered now at the instance of respondent/A2 when already a search warrant has been issued by this court.