Karvy pleas dismissed

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy of High Court had dismissed two writ petitions filed by Karvy Stock Broking Limited seeking directions to Serious Fraud Investigation Office and the Director General of Ministry of Corporate Affairs not to launch any investigation under Companies Act. The two petitions were filed by the stock broking company. In the first petition, it requested the court to instruct the DG of Corporate Affairs not to take any coercive steps including an investigation against it under Companies Act. The 2nd petition was filed to declare issuing to it notices by the SFIO and set the same aside.

Both the writ pleas were dismissed by the court.