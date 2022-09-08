Karur Vysya Bank branch opened

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 08, 2022 20:24 IST

Karur Vysya Bank has opened a personal banking branch in Banjara Hills in the city.

It is the 792nd branch exclusively for retail assets and personal banking services and will accept deposits and extend loans, as part of retail banking facilities, KVB said in a release on opening of the facility on Road No.2.

AMB Cinemas MD Sunil Narang inaugurated the branch in the presence of AMB Cinemas Director Namrata Shirodkar, KVB MD and CEO B. Ramesh Babu, president and COO of the bank J. Natarajan and others. The bank said there are plans to open many more such branches across the country for HNI (high net worth individuals) customers.

