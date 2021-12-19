Karishma Kapoor launches ‘Extra Mile’ to support kids

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor launched the ‘Extra Mile’ Foundation in the city, founded with an intention to save ‘premature and sick newborns’, who can survive with good intensive care treatment (NICU), but parents cannot bear the cost.

She expressed her support to the cause at the event attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana; V. Karuna, Commisioner of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. Gopichand, CMD, Star Hospitals; Neeru Kumar, Chairperson, Neerus Group; Dr. G.N. Rao, CMD, LV Prasad Eye Institute; Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Hospitals among others.

The Extra Mile foundation will focus on providing patient-centric care depending upon individual patient needs, criticality and outcomes of illness. It will be associated with all those institutes and medical health care facilities providing quality care.