Karimnagar youth arrested for selling child pornography videos

Hyderabad

08 October 2021 12:33 IST

The LMD police, along with the Women Safety Wing seized his mobile phone and laptop

A youth from Karimnagar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly circulating child pornography videos on social media to make money. The accused, Vangala Madhukar Reddy (23), works in a tech firm in Madhapur, and hails from Nustulapur.

The Women Safety Wing received credible information while cyber patrolling, that Mr. Reddy was circulating child pornography videos and a special team was formed. The team visited LMD police station, and registered a case under Section 292 of Indian Penal Code, and Section 15 of POCSO Act and 66-E,67,67-A of IT Act.

Advertising

Advertising

During the course of the investigation, the LMD police with active and technical support of the Women Safety Wing arrested the accused and seized his mobile phone and laptop.

Police said that Mr. Reddy was addicted to porn and visited various porn websites to download various child/adult pornography videos. He would store them on his phone and sell them via Telegram App. On June 19, he shared the links using Telegram application groups.

“...To make money..., [he] got payment gateway QR code with the help of his friend belonging to a third person to accept money without disclosing his identity. He fixed up a price for pornography videos as ₹100 to join in the group, [and get access to] 300 plus videos, ₹100 for 1,000 videos etc.,” the police said.