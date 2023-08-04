HamberMenu
Karimnagar railway station to be re-developed at ₹26.64 crore

August 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Karimnagar railway station is all set to get a makeover with upgradation of station building, construction of 12-metre-wide foot-over-bridge (FOB) with ramp and improvement in passenger amenities planned under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at an estimated cost of ₹26.64 crore.

It is categorised as non-suburban grade (NSG)-5 category railway station in Peddapalli-Karimnagar section and is one among 21 railway stations in Telangana to be redeveloped under the ABSS.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundations stones for redevelopment of these stations along with several others across the country in virtual mode on August 6.

Kazipet railway station (NSG-3 category) in Hanamkonda district is also set to be re-developed at an estimated cost of ₹24.45 crore under the ABSS.

It is one of the busiest railway stations in Secunderabad-Balharshah section with an average footfall of 24,269 passengers per day and annual earnings of ₹41.36 crore. The facilities proposed at Kazipet railway station under the ABSS include construction of a 12-metre wide FOB, and upgradation with improvements/additions to the existing building.

