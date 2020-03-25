Karimnagar police go about their duties with a sense of pride

As COVID-19 spreads in the town with 10 Indonesian preachers testing positive and another local, who moved closely with them also testing positive, the district police are playing a crucial role in combating the pandemic by risking their lives.

It was the district police who first identified the Indonesian preachers roaming in the town and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital on March 17 where the doctors confirmed that all the 10 tested COVID-19 positive. Later on March 18, the police shifted around 10 others including a Special Branch constable to Gandhi Hospital for moving closely with the Indonesians.

Following the spurt in the virus-positive cases, the district launched a special drive to identify the persons who were closely associated and moved with the Indonesians during their stay in Karimnagar town, and started shifting them to the isolation ward. During the process, one of the persons who were moving with the Indonesians was tested positive.

Since then, it has become a herculean task for the police to identify the suspected persons and shift them to the isolation wards and quarantines. A total of 90 persons from the town, mostly from Mukarampura locality, have been quarantined by the police by nabbing them from their houses. Now, since Sunday almost the entire police force is on the roads to enforce curfew and lockdown to check the spread of virus without even the basic requirements such as water and food, following the total closure of the town.

“I am really very proud to work during the lockdown period to control the deadly COVID-19 virus which is reigning terror in the world,” said Ch Deva Reddy, Inspector Karimnagar Two Town police station. Incidentally, Mukarampura falls in his jurisdiction where the police had sealed off all the localities preventing the residents from coming out of the area to avoid the spread of virus.

“I had done several bandobust duties. But doing the lockdown duty was really patriotic,” he said and added, “However, my family members are worried about the spread of the disease as we are working 24 x 7 since Sunday.” Expressing similar views, SI Chandrashekhar said that we are working for the cause of society to check the spread of disease. But, the people are coming on to the roads risking their lives and violating the lockdown, he stated.

The constabulary staff said that they do not have masks or gloves, but are doing the duty as it was a health emergency. “We don’t have food and water. But we are working with lots of happiness to serve the country in difficult times,” they added.