Karimnagar feels the sting of dengue, chikungunya

A rash of vector-borne diseases has struck Karimnagar, thanks to the prevailing insanitary conditions and unchecked mosquito breeding in various parts of the district.

Hospitals, both government and private, have been witnessing a surge in patients suffering from viral fever, dengue and especially, chikungunya.

The 350-bed government headquarters hospital is packed with in-patients urging authorities to provide additional 100 beds to handle the increasing admission for cases like chikungunya, dengue and diarrhoea.

Due to non-availability of space at the hospital, officials have been forced to accommodate patients by placing beds in the corridors and verandah.

Raghu of Bhagathnagar, who has been suffering from chikungunya for the past three days with severe joint pain, fatigue and high fever, criticised the municipal officials for not taking up any anti-larval or fogging operations to check the breeding and spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

A private hospital physician said over 50% of the patients visiting the hospital were diagnosed with chikungunya, and called for precautions against mosquito bites this season.

Government headquarters hospital medical superintendent D. Ajay Kumar on Friday told The Hindu that the hospital has been seeing several cases of chikungunya, dengue and diarrhoea cases, but there has been no casualty so far. “All the patients are being treated with adequate care,” he added.

Stating that the hospital is equipped with adequate medicines to treat the patients, he blamed the outbreak of vector-borne diseases on poor sanitation and lack of measures to check breeding of mosquitoes.