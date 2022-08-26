Karimnagar exceeds Haritha Haram target in 2022-23

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
August 26, 2022 20:54 IST

Special Chief Secretary to Telangana Government (Forest) A Santhi Kumari has commended the district administration for exceeding the target of planting 47.08 lakh saplings under the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) in Karimnagar district during 2022-23.

She reviewed the implementation of the TKHH, the State government’s flagship mass afforestation programme, at a meeting held in the Collectorate here on Friday.

Collector R V Karnan, Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agrawal, and officials of the Forest, Panchayat Raj and other allied government departments were present.

Mr Karnan apprised the Special Chief Secretary that 47,34,990 saplings (100.57%) were planted as against the set target of 47.08 lakh saplings in 2022-23. He noted that around 15.72 lakh saplings were planted as against the target of 13.50 lakh saplings under the aegis of the District Rural Development Agency during the same year. Nearly 11,48,352 saplings were distributed to households across the district.

Ms Santhi Kumari emphasised the need for renewed focus on ensuring cent percent survival rate of the saplings planted under the Haritha Haram to achieve the desired results.

She called upon the officials to ensure expeditious implementation of the sapling plantation drive along the 35.90 km Gundlapalli- Maqdumpur stretch of the Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway-1) in a systematic manner.

Later, she visited the Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam at Elgandal in Kothapally mandal and the State-run nursery at Timmapur where she interacted with the workers of the MGNREGS.

