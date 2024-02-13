Karimnagar devotees robbed of their gold chains in Ayodhya

February 13, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST

A group of devotees from Karimnagar district, who had gone to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to worship at the recently inaugurated Ram temple, were reportedly robbed of their gold chains weighing about 1200 grams by chain-snatchers in a crowded street in the temple city on Sunday.

According to the aggrieved devotees, miscreants, suspected to be members of a gang of chain-snatchers, have snatched away their gold chains while they were walking through a main street bustling with large crowds on their way to the temple.

The aggrieved devotees reportedly staged a sit-in near Ram Janmabhoomi police station in the temple city seeking quick action by the police to trace the chain-snatchers and recover their stolen gold chains.

BJP corporator from 55th division in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation P Jithender and other devotees from Karimnagar took part in the sit-in demonstration, sources added.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to the authorities in Uttar Pradesh, from Karimnagar, on phone and requested them to immediately investigate the incident, Mr Jithender said on Monday in his post on social media.

We have lodged a complaint on the chain-snatching incident with the local police and the officials assured us of a swift investigation into the incident, he added.

