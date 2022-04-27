Karimnagar DCCB wins NAFSCOB’s first prize

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) was adjudged winner of third prize by the National Federation of State Cooperative Bank (NAFSCOB) for ‘Overall Best Performance’ among the State Cooperative Banks in three tier structure in the country for the year 2019-20.

The awards were presented during the NAFSCOB board meeting held in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Monday.

According to a press release, the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) was adjudged winner of the first prize for annual performance among all the DCCBs in the country.

The TSCAB-Cooperative Training Institute was adjudged the third prize winner for best performance among the Agricultural Cooperative Staff Training Institutes (ACSTIs) across the country.

PACS Choppadandi (affiliated to DCCB, Karimnagar) won the first prize in the category of “Subhash Yadav Award for the Best Performing PACS” in the entire country.