Karimnagar DCC plans campaign to popularise Warangal Declaration

The Congress rank and file will undertake a vigorous campaign at the grassroots level to make all sections of people aware of the “Warangal Declaration” and take the message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for farmers to every doorstep in the undivided Karimnagar district, said former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

Speaking to reporters at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office here on Sunday, Mr Prabhakar said the Warangal Declaration announced by Mr Rahul Gandhi at the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha in Hanamkonda on Friday reflects the unstinted commitment of the Congress to amplify the voices of farmers and ameliorate their sufferings.

It contains concrete measures to address the farmers’ issues and extend a helping hand to the distressed farmers including tenant and podu farmers, who are bearing the brunt of the “misrule” of the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP regime at the Centre, he said.

The Congress led by Sonia Gandhi carved out Telangana state in 2014 to fulfill the aspirations of people and the party has a proven track record in implementing a plethora of pro-poor and pro-farmer schemes during its successive governments, he asserted.

He hit out at both the TRS and the BJP accusing them of resorting to baseless criticism of the Congress and working “hand-in-glove” with narrow political machinations to cover up their “misgovernance” in the State and at the Centre respectively.

District Congress Committee president Kavvampally Satyanarayana, city Congress committee president K Narender Reddy, party in-charges for Vemulawada and Choppadandi constituencies A Srinivas and M Satyam, among others, were present.