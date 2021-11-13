Karimnagar Dairy opens 5 dairy parlours in Nizamabad

The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited also known as Karimnagar Dairy entered Nizamabad district on Friday by opening five dairy parlours.

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao along with managing director P. Shankar Reddy, advisor V. Hanumantha Reddy, marketing manager Rajashekhar Reddy and others had formally inaugurated the dairy parlours at Namdevwada, Bada Bazaar, Vinaynagar, Autonagar and Goli Hanuman temple localities in Nizamabad town.

These dairy parlours would ensure availability of all dairy products in Nizamabad town for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, the dairy chairman said that Karimnagar Dairy, the number one dairy in Telangana, was selling its milk and milk products in integrated Karimnagar district, Siddipet, Warangal, Mancherial, Adilabad and even in Hyderabad. They would spread throughout Nizamabad district in the days to come by opening more parlours.