Karimnagar court summons writer Kancha Ilaiah on October 12

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
October 11, 2022 18:34 IST

Kancha Ilaiah | Photo Credit: RAMESHKURUP S

The II Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Karimnagar has issued summons to academic and writer Kancha Ilaiah in connection with a case registered against him at the Karimnagar one-town police station in 2019.

According to sources, Mr. Ilaiah was booked under Section 153-A, 499, 500, 501, 505 (C) of the IPC by the police based on a complaint filed by Bethi Mahender Reddy, an advocate of Karimnagar, in 2019.

In his complaint, Mr. Reddy alleged that a book titled “Mana Tatvam” earlier written by Mr. Ilaiah contained “objectionable remarks” against the judiciary.

The court directed Mr. Ilaiah to appear before it in person or pleader in Karimnagar on October 12, 2022.

