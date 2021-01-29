Kapil Dev takes a swing at Haldi Golf County

Cricketing great Kapil Dev was back where he simply loves to be — on the green turf of the Hadi Golf County in the city on Thursday.

Dev, who is the brand ambassador of Dream Valley Group and recovered from a heart problem last October, teed off to the delight of the select gathering. “I am delighted to play at Haldi Golf County. The golf course has premium facilities with an amazing view. It is a great project that offers a spectacular golf course along with residential opportunity,” he said.

Haldi Golf County CEO Prithvi Reddy called Dev a multi-talented sportsman who has great passion for golf. “Kapil is a versatile sportsman who swings his drivers with just as much expertise as with the bat,” he said, adding, “We hope the young golfing talent of the twin cities will take optimum advantage of this sprawling world-class facility.”