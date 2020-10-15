Kapil Dev participates in Green India Challenge

Kapil Dev planting a sapling at his home in New Delhi.

Hyderabad

15 October 2020 00:39 IST

Cricket legend and former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev participated in the Green India Challenge on Wednesday.

The movement is being initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

The ace cricketer of yesteryears planted saplings in his house at New Delhi. He expressed his happiness to be part of the Green India Challenge and asked all Indians to plant trees to protect environment and improve greenery. He also opined that it's the duty of this generation to give good environment to the next generation.

