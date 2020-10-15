Hyderabad

Kapil Dev participates in Green India Challenge

Kapil Dev planting a sapling at his home in New Delhi.  

Cricket legend and former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev participated in the Green India Challenge on Wednesday.

The movement is being initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

The ace cricketer of yesteryears planted saplings in his house at New Delhi. He expressed his happiness to be part of the Green India Challenge and asked all Indians to plant trees to protect environment and improve greenery. He also opined that it's the duty of this generation to give good environment to the next generation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 12:40:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/kapil-dev-participates-in-green-india-challenge/article32857281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY