Kanti Velugu to soon cross 1 crore mark, 99.81 lakh people screened

April 05, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Kanti Velugu, Telangana government’s flagship program to work towards ‘Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana’, will soon be reach the milestone of screening 1 crore people. The cumulative number of people who underwent screening has reached 99,81,133.

A total of 1,86,007 people were screened on Tuesday for Kanti Velugu program across the state. Out of the total screenings on Tuesday, 87,977 were males, 97,361 were females and 53 were transgenders. 20,176 reading glasses were handed over and another 18,238 people were identified for prescription spectacles. There were 1,47,590 people found with no eye related issues during the screening.

Till now, screening has been completed in 6867 gram panchayats and 2294 wards. The screening is currently in progress at 948 gram panchayats and 480 wards. A total of 16,11,588 reading glasses have been handed over till now and 12,11,343 people have been identified for prescription glasses.