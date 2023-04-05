HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanti Velugu to soon cross 1 crore mark, 99.81 lakh people screened

April 05, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kanti Velugu camp.

Kanti Velugu camp. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Kanti Velugu, Telangana government’s flagship program to work towards ‘Avoidable Blindness Free Telangana’, will soon be reach the milestone of screening 1 crore people. The cumulative number of people who underwent screening has reached 99,81,133.

A total of 1,86,007 people were screened on Tuesday for Kanti Velugu program across the state. Out of the total screenings on Tuesday, 87,977 were males, 97,361 were females and 53 were transgenders. 20,176 reading glasses were handed over and another 18,238 people were identified for prescription spectacles. There were 1,47,590 people found with no eye related issues during the screening. 

Till now, screening has been completed in 6867 gram panchayats and 2294 wards. The screening is currently in progress at 948 gram panchayats and 480 wards. A total of 16,11,588 reading glasses have been handed over till now and 12,11,343 people have been identified for prescription glasses.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.