Kanti Velugu marks 100-day milestone, 1.61 crore people screened

June 17, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated June 19, 2023 01:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A celebration at the Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday marked the successful completion of 100 days of the Kanti Velugu programme.

As part of the free eye-screening programme, 1.61 crore people from across the State have been screened for eye issues. Among them, 40.59 lakh individuals (25.1%) were identified as visually impaired. 22.51 lakh people received free reading glasses, while 18.08 lakh people were provided with prescription glasses free of cost.

“The programme has been successfully completed in 24 districts of Telangana and the same dedication and spirit has to be shown by the teams so that the population in the remaining nine districts is tested without any problem,” said Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday.

The programme was launched on January 18 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with an aim to distribute 55 lakh spectacles to those in need. A total of 1500 medical teams were deployed across the State for smooth functioning of the programme.