Kanti Velugu camp set up at Assembly, legislators undergo screening tests

A Kanti Velugu screening camp was inaugurated at the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. He appreciated the services being provided to the public and said that eye health is very important, especially for the poor people of society. As there are lakhs of people who are unable to travel long distances for treatment, the programme is benefiting them. Other states should take this as an example. Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao underwent eye screening tests.

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao urged legislators from the AIMIM to visit the screening camp set up at the Assembly. Leaders including Akbaruddin Owaisi, Pasha Qadri and Mumtaz Khan underwent eye screening tests and appreciated the initiative taken by the government.