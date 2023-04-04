ADVERTISEMENT

Kanti Velugu: 1,85,249 people screened on Monday

April 04, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Kanti Velugu camp Indira Colony 300 people daily coming for check up at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A total of 1,85,249 people were screened on Monday for Kanti Velugu programme across the State, taking the cumulative number to 97,94,711.

Out of the total screenings on Monday, 86,117 were males, 98,288 were females and 111 were transgenders. 19,988 reading glasses were handed over and another 18,731 people were identified for prescription spectacles.

There were 1,46,526 people found with no eye-related issues during the screening. 

Till now, screening has been completed in 6,713 gram panchayats and 2,247 wards. The screening is currently in progress at 946 gram panchayats and 481 wards. A total of 15,88,566 reading glasses have been handed over till now and 11,90,433 people have been identified for prescription glasses.

CONNECT WITH US