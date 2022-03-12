Kandikonda leaves a rich literary legacy behind

The lyricist also penned several folk songs on Bathukamma festival and the rich heritage of Telangana

Kandikonda Yadagiri, the widely acclaimed 48-year-old lyricist, who wove a magic spell with his words, passed away after a prolonged illness in Hyderabad on Saturday, leaving the members of Telugu film industry and literary fraternity and countless number of music lovers in deep shock.

A native of Nagurlapally village of Narsampet mandal in Warangal district, Kandikonda Yadagiri shot into limelight by writing lyrics rich in melody for several super-hit Telugu films during his career spanning more than two decades. The lyrics he wrote for songs like ‘Gala Gala Paaruthunna Godarila’ in the film Pokiri and ‘Malli Kuyave Guvva’ in the film Itlu Sravani Subramanyam earned him immense popularity.

He also penned lyrics for several folk songs on Bathukamma festival and the rich literary and cultural heritage of Telangana. He struck a chord with the coal miners and music lovers of Telangana’s coal belt region by writing lyrics for the song ‘Bhoomi Porallo Maagani’ extolling the glorious history and the impressive growth trajectory of the decades-old Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Condolences poured in from various quarters over the demise of the renowned lyricist, who left an indelible impact on the literary and music fraternity of the State with his rich literary contribution. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and several of his Cabinet colleagues as also management of Singareni Collieries Company Limited with which Yadagiri was intimately connected expressed their condolences.

In his message, the Chief Minister said the best efforts of the State government to save the life of Yadagiri did not succeed which was most unfortunate.