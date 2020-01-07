Kancha Ilaiah condemns attack

Writer and academic Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd strongly condemned the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University of Delhi on Sunday, and said this is the first time in history of higher education after Independence that masked forces with lethal weapons entered the campus and beat up teachers and students.

Alleging collusion by university administration, he said this signals a new level of disturbing trend of organised violence with support from authorities.

It is ‘un-Indian’ for a democratically elected national party to encourage its student wing to fight its rivals through such attacks, instead of intellectual means, Mr. Ilaiah said in a press note released here on Monday.