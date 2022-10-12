Kancha Ilaiah appears before Karimnagar court

Academic and writer Kancha Ilaiah on Wednesday appeared before the II Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Karimnagar in response to the summons issued by the court in connection with a criminal case filed against him at the One Town police station in the town dating back to 2017. The court adjourned the case to November 28, 2022, sources said.

According to sources, the case was registered against Mr. Ilaiah under Section 153-A, 499, 500, 501, 505 (C) of the IPC based on a complaint filed by B. Mahender Reddy, a town-based advocate in 2017.

In his petition, Mr Mahender Reddy alleged that Mr Ilaiah, the author of a book titled “Mana Tatvam”, made “objectionable remarks” against the judiciary in his book. He sought action against the author, publisher and printer of the book in his petition.