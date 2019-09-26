Kaleswaram water to Singur by next year: Harish

The first meeting of the newly formed Zilla Parishad (ZP) held here on Wednesday witnessed a volley of complaints by the members over several lapses of the body. Non-payment of wages to Vidya Volunteers, not supplying urea in time, drinking water problem at several villages, frequent power supply distruption, and students suffering due to lack of toilets at schools and colleges are some of the issues that came up for discussion. Many of them were actually raised by the ruling TRS members.

The meeting was presided over by ZP chairperson Hemalatha and attended by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

Action plan getting ready

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Harish Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao already held a meeting with leaders from the district to address the drinking water problem, and an action plan is being prepared. “We have to plan this as the rain fall is not upto the expected level. All out efforts are being made to get water to Singur. We are also considering whether we can divert water from Gupta Ali Sagar to Singur. By next year Singur Reservoir would be filled with Kaleswaram water, and there would be no problem for drinking water, and ground water levels would also improve,” he said. Mr. Harish Rao suggested officials supply drinking water through tankers wherever required.

Referring to the forthcoming Batukamma festival, he has directed officials to prepare the ground and make all arrangements at tanks.

Answering a question raised by members, the Minister said wages for Vidya Volunteers were released and they would be given to them shortly.

Extra sections in govt. hospitals

Stating that many hospitals were sending C-Section cases to Hyderabad, he said additional sections must be established at government hospital to address the issue immediately.

MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy, Ch. Kranthi Kiran, Collector K. Dharma Reddy and others participated in the programme.