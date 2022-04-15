Kaleshwaram witnesses surge in pilgrim footfall

Kaleshwaram, the abode of Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy, situated on the banks of the Godavari in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, bordering Maharashtra, witnessed a steady stream of devotees on the third day of the ongoing Pranahita Pushkaralu on Friday.

Pranahita Pushkaralu, the once in 12-years mega religious event, is dedicated to worshipping of Pranahita river, a major tributary of the Godavari.

The 12-day river fete began on a devotional note at multiple locations along the river course in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts as well as in some riverside villages in adjoining Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Pranahita river enters Telangana at Tummidihetti in Kautala mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district along the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

It runs through about 113 km and joins the Godavari at the confluence point of three rivers popularly known as “Triveni Sangamam” at Kaleshwaram.

Devotees from different corners of the State and also from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra offered special prayers at the historic temple in Kaleshwaram on Friday.

Most of the devotees travelled to the bathing ghats set up along the Pranahita river banks in Sironcha taluka of adjoining Maharashtra to take a holy dip in Pranahita river, sources said.

Special buses are being run to and from Sironcha to enable the devotees travel free of cost between Kaleshwaram and Sironcha during the ongoing pushkaralu, sources added.

Anticipating further surge in footfall of devotees on Sunday, the authorities have scaled up arrangements to provide drinking water and healthcare services to the pilgrims.

Dozens of police personnel have been deployed at vantage locations along the banks of the Godavari and elsewhere in Kaleshwaram, situated in proximity to former naxal strongholds, to prevent untoward incidents.

Vigil has been mounted along the inter-State border with Maharashtra.

Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy is closely monitoring the bandobust arrangements in Kaleshwaram to ensure smooth conduct of the mega river fete.

Meanwhile, the pushkar bathing ghats at Arjunagutta, Tummidihetti and Vemanapally in the erstwhile composite Adilabad district witnessed a surge in footfall of devotees on Friday.