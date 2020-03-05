Hyderabad

Kaleshwaram water to reach Kondapochamma by month-end

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said Godavari water from Kaleshwaram would reach Kondapochamma reservoir by the end of the month.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for construction and beautification of Kothakunta Cheruvu and Khan Cheruvu along with zilla parishat chairperson V. Roja Sharma on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said this was a huge benefit for people of Gajwel constituency and all the tanks would be filled with Godavari water in summer. He said that farmers should get ready to take up cultivation at the earliest.

Restoration of Kothakunta tank would be helpful for those visiting Wargla Saraswathi temple, the Minister said.

