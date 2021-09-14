Kaleshwaram PH under construction submerges in SRSP water

The submerged Sarangapur pump house.

HYDERABAD

14 September 2021 00:19 IST

The Sarangapur pump house under construction near Nizamabad as part of the Link-VII of Kaleshwaram Project submerged in water on Sunday as the flood water (backwater) of Sriramsagar Project flooded it with leakage in the surge pool.

According to the project officials, the construction of pump house (Package-20) was taken up to lift Godavari water drawn from Sriramsagar to a height of 91 meters to serve an ayacut of nearly 4 lakh acres in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, in the areas not covered by other components of either Kaleshwaram or other projects such as Sriramsagar or Nizamsagar, with the help of two more pump houses in Package 21 and 22.

As part of installing three motors with a capacity of 30 megawatt each to deliver 2,472 cusecs together.

Advertising

Advertising

Water for the Package-20 pump house is designed draw from Sriramsagar with a 2.2 km long approach channel and a regulator to allow water reach the surge pool of the pump house after 17.79 km long tunnel.

Heavy flood

With the recent heavy flood to the main course of river Godavari and its tributary Manjira, Sriramsagar project has been receiving heavy flood for the last couple of weeks. According to the project engineers, leakages at the regulator gates between the surge pool and the pump house and the approach channel from Sriramsagar and the tunnel leading to the surge pool/pump house could be the reason for water submerging the pump house under construction.

Two pumps have already been installed and work on the third pump was in progress at the time of the mishap with engineers planning trial run of at least one pump later this month.

The Package-20 was taken up with an estimated cost of ₹893 crore and the submergence of the pump house is set to delay its completion and operationalisation.

Irrigation authorities stated that pumping out water from the submerged pump house could be taken up only after water leave in Sriramsagar goes down below full reservoir level to assess the extent of damage.