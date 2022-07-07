Kakatiya’s heir inaugurates weeklong fest in Warangal

Descendant calls it a ‘reunion with roots’

Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom, came alive with cultural extravaganza reflecting the glorious cultural heritage of Kakatiyas as Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar kick-started the week-long “Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham” in this fort city on Thursday.

Mr. Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, the 22 nd descendent of the Kakatiya dynasty, from the erstwhile princely family of Bastar, offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal marking the formal launch of the weeklong fest.

He was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at the temple with the artistes performing various traditional and folk dances including Perini, the 11th century old art form of the Kakatiya period, invoking a sense of nostalgia of the bygone era.

Minister for Tourism, Excise, Culture and Archaeology V. Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, among others, accompanied Mr. Bhanj Deo.

Later, Mr. Bhanj Deo garlanded the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi at Pochamma Maidan and reached the Warangal Fort in a horse-drawn carriage. He also visited the historic Thousand Pillar temple and other iconic monuments of the Kakatiya era in the Tricity of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet later in the day.

Speaking to mediapersons at the historic Bhadrakali temple, Mr. Bhanj Deo termed his visit to Warangal as a reunion with roots. “Today is a most significant day in the history of India,” he said, adding the Kakatiyas reunite with their roots.

Around 700 years ago we moved to Bastar, he said while referring to his ancestors. In the gazette notification, I found my grandfather’s name mentioned as ‘Maharaja Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo Kakatiya’. This gave me an opportunity to research on genealogy of the Kakatiya kings. After a thorough research it became clear that our family had an age old bond with Warangal, the abode of Bhadrakali maa, he noted.

“I had prayed both Bhadrakali matha and Danteshwari maa, our family deities, for the wellbeing of people of both Telangana and Chhattisgarh,” he said, adding that number seven had a significant place in the hoary history of the erstwhile Warangal district and Bastar where one can find seven forts, seven palaces and seven historic towns.

The Kakatiya kings with their visionary leadership constructed chain link tanks ushering in prosperity of both tribals and non-tribals. Their foresight continue to inspire the present regimes, he said while referring to the Mission Kakatiya of the Telangana government.

“I thank Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao for inviting me to the Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham,” he said.