Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham to kickstart today

July 06, 2022 21:35 IST

Visits to the iconic monuments of Kakatiya era, a short film festival, a painting workshop, a kavi sammelanam and a host of cultural programmes including a drama festival are among an array of events slated to be held as part of the week-long fest christened ‘Kakatiya Vaibhava Sapthaham’ in the old undivided Warangal district from July 7 to 13.

The mega festival will kick off on Thursday with a visit to the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, once the capital of the Kakatiya kingdom (AD 1083-1323). This will be followed by a string of programmes including visits to the Warangal Fort, the historic Thousand Pillar temple and other iconic edifices of the Kakatiya period.

The festival is being organised by the State government to showcase the rich cultural heritage, architectural legacy, chain-link tank irrigation system of the erstwhile Kakatiya kingdom.

According to the organisers, Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar will be the star attraction at the inaugural ceremony of the fest. The event will also feature essay, elocution, quiz and painting competitions for schoolchildren.

Organisers said a two-day seminar on “Mission Kakatiya and Kakatiya Ideology of 3Ts” is scheduled to be held at NIT, Warangal, on July 11 and 12.

The closing ceremony of the week-long festival will be held at the 13th century Ramappa temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, at Palampet in Mulugu district at 6 pm on July 13.