Kakatiya University to host IHC 82nd annual session from December 28-30

December 27, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Kakatiya University will host the 82nd annual session of the Indian History Congress (IHC) from December 28 to 30.

Mridula Mukherjee, former Professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, and former Director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi, will be the chief guest at the inaugural session to be held at KU auditorium on Thursday.

A galaxy of historians, academics, history enthusiasts and scholars among others including delegates from different parts of the country will attend the session, according to the organisers.

On the inaugural day, six separate sessions will be organised on Ancient India, Medieval India, Modern India, Countries other than India, Archaeology, and Contemporary India.

K.L.Tuteja will deliver ‘Professor S C Misra Memorial Lecture’ and K.M. Shrimali will deliver a special lecture on ‘Sanatan Humanism’ at the university auditorium from 5.30 p.m. at the university auditorium on Thursday.

The three-day event will also feature a symposium on ‘Reason and Ideology in Indian History’ and parallel sessions – Aligarh Historians Society Panel on ‘Reconstructing Indian Economic History’ and IHC panel on ‘Deccan: Past and Present’ and ‘Dalit History Panel’.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to attend the concluding session of the IHC annual session on December 30.